India issues revised guidelines for international arrivals amid Covid scare. 22 Dec 2022
The new guidelines will come into effect from Saturday, i.e. 24 December
Centre has issued 'Guidelines for International Arrivals' owing to the sudden rise in COVID cases in China, the US and some other countries. The new guidelines will come into effect from Saturday, i.e. 24 December. Check full details here