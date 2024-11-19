PM Modi held bilateral meetings with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the G20 Summit. Discussions included strengthening ties in defence, trade, and technology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (local time) held a bilateral meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil.

PM Modi stated that their discussions focused on strengthening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. He remarked, "India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet."

"Glad to have met Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Rio de Janeiro G20 Summit. Our talks centred around deepening ties in defence, security, trade, and technology. We also discussed ways to boost cooperation in culture, education, and other such areas. India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet," PM Modi shared on social media platform X.

Meanwhile, Giorgia Meloni wrote in a post on X, "A precious opportunity for dialogue that allowed us to reaffirm our common commitment to advance the India-Italy strategic partnership, with the announcement of a joint strategic action plan 2025-29 in key sectors such as trade and investment, science and technology, new and emerging technologies, clean energy, space, defense, connectivity.

Together we expressed our desire to continue working together to further deepen our bilateral partnership for the benefit of the economies and citizens of both nations, and in support of the shared values ​​of democracy, rule of law and sustainable development.

"India-Indonesia: Commemorating 75 years of warm and friendly ties! PM Narendra Modi met President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia on the sidelines of the G20 Brazil Summit. PM congratulated President Prabowo and assured him of expanding the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, both in existing domains and by exploring newer areas," Jaiswal wrote on X.

Additionally, PM Modi met with Spanish President Pedro Sanchez on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

G20 Earlier the President of Brazil, Luiz Inacia Lula da Silva launched a global alliance against Hunger and Poverty.

At the launch, Lula expressed his grief over hunger and poverty and asked leaders to take responsibility in order to succeed quickly.

PM Modi also welcomed the Brazilian initiative to establish a Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, underlining that the Global South was severely impacted by food, fuel and fertilizer crises created by the ongoing conflicts, and therefore, their concerns ought to be given primacy.

"We support Brazil's initiative for a "Global Alliance against hunger and poverty". This is an important step towards the implementation of the Deccan High level principles for Food security, adopted at the New Delhi Summit," he stated.