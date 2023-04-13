India, Italy hope for early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement talks1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 01:45 PM IST
- India and Italy emphasized the importance of achieving a free, balanced, and fair free trade agreement and hoped that it would be concluded soon.
India and Italy have discussed the progress of talks on the proposed free trade agreement between New Delhi and the European Union (EU) and hope for its early conclusion, according to a statement by the commerce ministry.
