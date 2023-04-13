India and Italy have discussed the progress of talks on the proposed free trade agreement between New Delhi and the European Union (EU) and hope for its early conclusion, according to a statement by the commerce ministry.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal and Italian deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation in foreign office Antonio Tajani discussed the issue in a meeting in Rome on 12 April.

The ministers emphasized the importance of achieving a free, balanced, and fair free trade agreement and hoped that it would be concluded soon. They also agreed to convene the next session of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation in Rome in September 2023.

Tajani suggested strengthening parliamentary friendship group diplomacy between the two countries and exploring the scope for having a cyber dialogue. Goyal emphasized enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of clean energy to mitigate the negative impact of climate change and stated the need for developed countries to make low-cost climate financing and technology available to developing countries to deal with the issue effectively.