Former Ambassador of Israel to India, Daniel Carmon on Thursday lauded the Indian government for supporting Israel after Hamas launched horrific terror attacks on October 7, 2023, saying the strategic relations between the two nations are widely known.

“It's natural and very much appreciated that the Government of India made a statement in support of its strategic partner, Israel. The ties between India and Israel are very strong and will continue," he said as quoted by newswire ANI.

He believes that the international community should stand in solidarity with Israel against October 7 attacks and should not leave the country to fend for itself until all contentious issues are resolved and Israeli hostages are released.

The Israeli envoy stated that India knows how to oppose terrorism. "India knows a thing or two about terrorism and how to confront it," Carmon said.

Speaking about Israeli hostages in Hamas, Carmon called it a “terrible crime" to abduct ordinary citizens from their homes. “The international community should be aware of the October 7 tragedy and should not leave till all hostages are released safely," he added.

Meanwhile, some Israeli officials remain optimistic on negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza that would include the release of hostages and Palestinian prisoners. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told military recruits that progress in the war has allowed Israel “to make difficult decisions to return the hostages".

“We’ve reached a critical point. If matters work out, a large number of hostages will return home and then, in stages, everyone. But remember that we are dealing with Hamas and there is not a lot of time. I am more optimistic than I was," Foreign Minister Israel Katz had said as quoted by Bloomberg.

The war started on October 7 when thousands of Hamas operatives broke into Israel from Gaza, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 250. Israel attacked by air, sea and land, and has killed some 33,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)

