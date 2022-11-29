India, Latvia hold 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations

India, Latvia hold 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations1 min read . 05:52 PM IST
- India, Latvia reviewed bilateral relations comprehensively including, political, economic, and cultural matters
New Delhi: India and Latvia held the eighth round of foreign office consultations in New Delhi on November 29 and reviewed bilateral relations comprehensively including, political, economic, and cultural matters, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.
“The Indian side was led by Sanjay Verma, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Latvian side was led by Andris Pelss, State Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia," the Ministry said.
India and Latvia share warm and cordial relations with historical and cultural linkages and have recently completed 30 years of diplomatic relations.
According to the MEA’s press release, the consultations reviewed bilateral engagements and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.
“Both sides discussed the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, economic, commercial, consular, and cultural linkages. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including developments in the Indo-Pacific, India’s neighbourhood, EU, Ukraine conflict, cooperation in multilateral fora including the UN, and UNSC reforms," the MEA said in a release.
Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations at mutually convenient dates in Riga, it added.
India and Latvia have warm and friendly relations that are expanding steadily. India recognized Latvia as a sovereign and independent State in 1991. Diplomatic relations were established shortly thereafter on 20 December 1991. Latvia opened an Embassy in New Delhi in 2014. The Indian Embassy in Stockholm, Sweden is concurrently accredited to Latvia.
There is a small Indian community in Latvia numbering around 150 and mostly engaged in business activities. This includes around 100 Indian students studying medicine and technical courses in Latvian Universities. Number of persons of Indian origin is about 20.
