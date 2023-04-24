India launches evacuation operation in crisis-hit Sudan. What we know so far

Indians stuck in Sudan are being evacuated by various nations like Saudi Arabia and France. Apart from that the Indian Government has launched Operation Kaveri to evacuate nationals from the war torn country.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday announced the launch of Operation Kaveri. “Operation Kaveri gets underway to bring back our citizens stranded in Sudan. About 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan. More on their way. Our ships and aircraft are set to bring them back home. Committed to assist all our bretheren in Sudan.", the minister tweeted on Monday.

Here are updates to this story

-Sudan has been witnessing deadly fighting between the country's army and a paramilitary group for the last 11 days that has reportedly left around 400 people dead.

-India had on Sunday informed that two Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130J has been positioned on standby in Jeddah. And, INS Sumedha has reached Port Sudan to evacuate Indians from Sudan

-French Diplomatic officials have informed that five Indian nationals has been evacuated from Sudan through French Air Force flight and were brought to France's military base in Djibouti along with people of over 28 other nationalities

-On Sunday, Saudi Arabia Foreign ministry announced that more than 150 people, including foreign diplomats and officials, have been rescued from Sudan and have arrived in Jeddah.

-The Indian government had on Friday said it was focusing on the safety of over 3,000 Indian citizens presently located throughout Sudan.

-US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that all US personnel and their families had been evacuated and operations at the US Embassy in Khartoum have been "temporarily suspended."

-The MEA and the Indian embassy in Sudan are also in regular touch with the UN, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and the US among others.

-Switzerland has closed its embassy in Khartoum and evacuated staff and their families over the security situation in Sudan

-Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Sunday said his country has temporarily suspended operations in Sudan after extracting all its diplomats. All Canadian diplomats are safe, Trudeau said and are working from outside Sudan.

Contact details of MEA control room for Indians in Sudan

Phone: 1800 11 8797 (Toll free)

91-11-23012113

91-11-23014104

91-11-23017905

Mobile: 91 9968291988

Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in