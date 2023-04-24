India launches evacuation operation in crisis-hit Sudan. What we know so far

India launches evacuation operation in crisis-hit Sudan. What we know so far2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 06:11 PM IST
- Accorsing to EAM Jaishankar, 500 Indians have reached Port Sudan, where an Indian Navy ship awaits. He also informed that many more are on their way to be evacuated from the war-torn country.
Indians stuck in Sudan are being evacuated by various nations like Saudi Arabia and France. Apart from that the Indian Government has launched Operation Kaveri to evacuate nationals from the war torn country.
