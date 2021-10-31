India launches online dashboard to assess equity in climate action, inequalities in emissions

NEW DELHI : As world leaders prepared to gather for the UN climate change conference, COP26, in Glasgow in the UK, India on Sunday launched an online dashboard - the 'Climate Equity Monitor' to assess equity in climate action, inequalities in emissions besides energy and resource consumption across the world.

The “Climate Equity Monitor" also tracks the climate policies of several countries from the perspective of developing countries.

It tracks the performance of “Annex-I Parties" comprising developed countries under the UNFCCC (UN Framework Convention on Climate Change) based on the principles of the Climate Convention ie equity and the principle of Common But Differentiated Responsibilities and Respective Capabilities (CBDR-RC).

The performance and policies of the “Non Annex-I Parties" which comprise developing countries will be also provided for comparison, a statement from the Environment, Forests and Climate Change Ministry said.

The aim of launching the tracker seems to be to provide a comparison between the words and actions of developed countries vis a vis developing countries in many contentious areas of the ongoing climate debate. And hence take the climate fight to the developed world. Most climate impact "tracking" websites are based in developed countries and are not seen to address the concerns of developing countries like climate equity and differentiation.

"The developers of this dashboard have taken this initiative to build awareness, especially among the public of the global South, that climate action is a global collective action problem. The website is intended to debunk the narrative provided by many developed countries, and global non-government organizations that focus attention continually on what developing countries must do, constantly demanding greater commitment and action from them," the environment ministry statement said.

The Glasgow summit that started on Sunday and is to carry on till 12 November is being billed as the last chance for countries to come together and ensure measures that will limit global warming to 1.5 degress Celsius. Developed countries are pushing for a date for all countries to attain net zero carbon emission – something countries like India say is unfair as it limits room for economic development.

"Climate Equity Monitor that focuses on equity and climate action from a data and evidence-based perspective will encourage a vigorous discussion on this crucial issue and engage experts from all countries," said Indian environment minister Bhupender Yadav in a Twitter post. Yadav is heading the Indian negotiating team at the Glasgow talks.

The website has been developed by researchers from the Climate Change Group at the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF), Chennai, and the Natural Sciences and Engineering Department at the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) Bengaluru. The website is to undergo constant upgradation with the addition of new material, including the inclusion of newer issues like climate finance, technology transfer and adaptation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.