The quake-struck Nepal received India's first consignment of emergency relief materials worth ₹10 crore on Sunday. The relief materials arrived in Nepal via a special Indian Air Force C-130 flight at Nepalgunj, said the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu in a statement.

The consignment included relief materials like tents, blankets, tarpaulin sheets as well as essential medicines and medical equipment, officials said. “Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake-affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM @narendramodi ’s Neighbourhood First policy in action," tweeted External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“A special Indian Air Force C-130 flight transported the consignment of over 11 tonnes of emergency relief materials that included tents and tarpaulin sheets, blankets and sleeping bags as well as essential medicines and medical equipment such as portable ventilators for the affected people," the Indian Embassy statement said.

The relief materials were handed over by the Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava, on behalf of the Indian Government, to Nepal's Deputy Prime Minister & Defence Minister Purna Bahadur Khadka in the presence of Chief Minister of Karnali Raj Kumar Sharma.

The relief materials provided to Nepal was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to help earthquake victims in all possible ways.

On Friday midnight, Nepal was struck by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. So far, the quake has taken the lives of 157 people and injured over 250 others. India will send more consignments to Nepal in the coming days.

"As a close friend and neighbour, India remains committed to extending all possible support to those affected by the earthquake in Nepal," the Indian mission said.

Indian government's help to Nepal coincides with the role of first responder it played after Nepal was hit by a massive earthquake in 2015. During that time, India carried out its largest disaster relief operation abroad - Operation Maitri.

So far, India has extended $ 1 billion to Nepal under its long-term assistance for post-earthquake reconstruction in housing, education, health, and cultural heritage sectors including reconstruction of 50,000 houses in Nepal’s Gorkha and Nuwakot districts.

