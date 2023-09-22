China bars 3 Arunachal Pradesh athletes from Asian Games, India lodges strong protest2 min read 22 Sep 2023, 02:18 PM IST
The three women wushu fighters are from the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, a region claimed almost in full by Beijing as 'South Tibet'
India on Friday lodged strong protest with China over Beijing barring three wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh to travel for the ongoing Asian Games. Three Indian martial arts athletes from Arunachal Pradesh have been forced to pull out of the Asian Games in Hangzhou after not receiving clearance from the host country, according to AFP report. Notably Arunachal Pradesh has become the latest flashpoint between India and China, already reeling from sour relations over the Galwan Valley skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).