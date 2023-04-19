India looks to enhance her foreign policy autonomy through India-Russia FTA talk2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 02:46 PM IST
- India is now the second biggest purchaser of Russian crude oil (as of March 2022), and was also the largest importer of US crude oil in 2021.
India and Russia are in talks about a potential free trade agreement (FTA) amidst the current geopolitical tensions, aiming to strengthen the bilateral relationship that has thrived since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
