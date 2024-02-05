‘Maldives will not renew agreement with India’: Mohamed Muizzu as first group of Indian troops to exit before March 10
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu announced that the Indian Army will relocate its military personnel from one of the three aviation platforms in the Maldives by March 10, 2024.
Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said on Monday that India and the Maldives have reached an agreement to repatriate the initial contingent of Indian troops stationed in the Maldives before March 10 of this year.
