India Maldives Relations: Officials to review community development projects funding by Indian grant
Indian High Commissioner and Maldives Ambassador co-chaired a review meeting on grant-funded community projects. India supports 65 projects worth MVR 360 million in Maldives.
Indian High Commissioner to Maldives, Munu Mahawar, and Ahmed Naseer, Ambassador at Large for the Maldives Ministry of Foreign Affairs, co-chaired the India-Maldives Review meeting. The officials reviewed Indian grant-funded high-impact community development projects in the Maldives.