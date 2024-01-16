Wooing China? How Maldives is swiftly reducing its dependence on India
After returning from China last week, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu announced some projects, reportedly aimed at freeing the archipelagic nation of its dependence on India.
Less than six months into power, the new Maldives government, led by President Mohamed Muizzu, seems to have already taken steps to reduce — what many in social media call — "India's influence in Maldives". On Sunday, Muizzu set a "deadline for the withdrawal of Indian military personnel stationed within Maldivian territory".
Moreover, "...the President noted that despite the small size of the Maldivian islands, the Maldives occupies one of the most substantial shares of the Indian Ocean in terms of Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Emphasising that no one country owns the ocean, and with this significant share, he reiterated that the Maldives is an independent and sovereign state," a press release said.
At the Invest Maldives Forum on January 9, Muizzu had said, "We have no doubt that China will be our closest partner in development...Having established diplomatic relations in 1972, China remains one of our closest allies and development partner."
India-Maldives row
The India-Maldives row escalated when three Maldives deputy ministers made derogatory posts on social media against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter's Lakshadweep visit. Some in the Maldives saw it as an attempt to lure tourists away from its sandy white beaches and luxury island resorts. In response to the objectionable remarks, '#BoycottMaldives' trended on X.
One of the Maldivian political leaders who had posted derogatory remarks against PM Modi clarified later saying, “...I have nothing personal against India, Indians or Prime Minister HE Narendra Modi. My sentiments were expressed in the context of growing Indian influence in our political affairs in the past 5 years- with former ruling @MDPSecretariat to blame for that."
Maldives swiftly resorted to control the damage, with Moosa Zameer, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Maldives saying, “The recent remarks against foreign leaders and our close neighbours are unacceptable and do not reflect the official position of the Government of Maldives." The Maldives government had also suspended three of its deputy ministers on Sunday after they criticised PM Modi.
