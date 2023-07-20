India may build solar infra in Pacific island nations amid Chinese push

“The overall objective (of the STAR-C initiative) is to create a strong network of institutional capacities within ISA Member States to enhance quality infrastructure (QI) for the uptake of solar energy product and service markets, particularly in least developed countries (LDCs) and small island developing states (SIDS)," according to the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO), which runs the initiative alongside the ISA. Funding for the project is also provided by France.