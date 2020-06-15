India may in the end surpass US Covid tally: Yale professor

A: We don't know the answer to that yet. At this point, the science suggests that this virus came from bats. It likely made a jump from bats to humans sometime in late 2019, likely because of some association between people and bats. At this point, it seems that an infected person, or maybe several infected people, might have gone to the Wuhan market which then led to the first identified large outbreak. It doesn't seem that the virus originated in that market at this time. This virus has an incredible ability to spread among people who are close to each other, not wearing masks, even during the pre-symptomatic period. For these reasons, it was able to spread in China. Because of worldwide travel, infected people went all over the world, and borders to travelers were not closed for a long time in many countries so the virus continued to spread. It is remarkable how the virus has taken over the world in such a short period of time.