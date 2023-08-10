India may ink mobility, migration agreementwith Taiwan

India may ink mobility, migration agreementwith Taiwan1 min read 10 Aug 2023, 11:50 PM IST
Taiwan’s skills in semiconductor manufacturing and advanced technologies could fit well with India’s large pool of technology talent.
NEW DELHI: :India and Taiwan are working on a migration and mobility agreement for greater collaboration and movement of skilled professionals between their technology industries, a person aware of the matter said.
An agreement may also cover sectors like agriculture and manufacturing.
Taiwan’s skills in semiconductor manufacturing and advanced technologies could fit well with India’s large pool of technology talent.
The terms and scope of the movement of skilled tech workers have not been negotiated yet, the person cited above said on condition of anonymity.
India has already signed migration agreements Germany and the UK.
A key focus of those agreements is to improve the flow of skilled migrants in priority fields like high technology.
External affairs minister S. Jaishankar recently said such agreements had proved “mutually beneficial", since “legal mobility is increasingly important in a world where we think of a unified workplace."
Queries sent to the ministry of external affairs and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in New Delhi remained unanswered at press time.
The move also represents greater willingness by India to deal with Taiwan.
New Delhi does not formally recognize the island nation and does not maintain formal diplomatic ties with it, since the Chinese government claims Taiwan as part of its territory.
However, India has been willing to expand economic ties with Taiwan in recent years, with the presence of companies like electronics manufacturer Foxconn and electric mobility firm Gogoro in India driving the economic relationship.
Recent news reports said executives from semiconductor giants TSMC and UMC have also visited India. “With the larger context of global supply chain restructuring and the ‘China plus one’ strategy, I am sure that we will see an acceleration of collaboration between the two sides in the field of semiconductor and information and communication industry," said Kao Shien-Quey, Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of the National Development Council in July this year.
Taiwan announced the opening of a third Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre (TECC) in Mumbai this year.
“The TECC in Mumbai will help expand mutually beneficial trade and investment opportunities between Taiwan and India. Under Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, it will also promote exchanges and cooperation in science and technology, education, culture, and people-to-people ties between Taiwan and western India," reads a press release by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in Delhi, which functions as Taiwan’s de facto embassy in India.
