India may ink mobility, migration agreementwith Taiwan

Recent news reports said executives from semiconductor giants TSMC and UMC have also visited India. “With the larger context of global supply chain restructuring and the ‘China plus one’ strategy, I am sure that we will see an acceleration of collaboration between the two sides in the field of semiconductor and information and communication industry," said Kao Shien-Quey, Taiwan’s Deputy Minister of the National Development Council in July this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}