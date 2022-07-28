India monitoring Chinese vessel's visit to Sri Lanka port1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 06:40 PM IST
India says it is monitoring reports of the Chinese research vessel's planned visit to Sri Lanka
India said on Thursday it was aware of reports about a Chinese vessel's planned visit to Sri Lanka's Hambantota port, built with money from Beijing, even as New Delhi tries to expand its influence in its southern neighbour facing an economic crisis.