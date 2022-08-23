India moves to secure Lanka port rights

“It is important...because Sri Lanka is a strategically located island. All the countries who want to have some kind of influence in the Indian Ocean region, are looking for some kind of influence in this island. For India it is important that we also need to have some kind of strategic presence, otherwise, other countries will try their best to have their strategic presence. China is very much there. We need to have this kind of strategic presence sometimes," said Gulbin Sultana, Associate Fellow, South Asia Centre, Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA).

