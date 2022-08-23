India moves to secure Lanka port rights

India moves to secure Lanka port rights4 min read . 02:06 AM IST
- India has stepped up efforts to increase its presence in strategic infrastructure projects in the island nation, which was so far viewed as drifting towards China
NEW DELHI :In a strategic push, India’s ministry of shipping has initiated talks with Sri Lankan government to secure terminal rights for Indian companies in existing and upcoming ports in Sri Lanka, said two officials in the know of the developments.
India has stepped up efforts to increase its presence in strategic infrastructure projects in the island nation, which was so far viewed as drifting towards China. The plan involves leveraging these terminal rights at ports having deep draught to help Indian firms secure a foothold in the transoceanic cargo trade, said one of the two officials mentioned above.
The development comes in the backdrop of China recently berthing its satellite and missile tracking ship at Hambantota, that has been given to Chinese on long term lease, after initial denial of permission by Sri Lankan authorities due to pressure from India.
The second official privy to the development said that though India is not looking to participate in construction of a new port in Sri Lanka, it looking to have a foothold in the Island nation’s existing and upcoming ports that falls in the international trade route moving from Hong Kong, Singapore to Dubai and other Middle Eastern countries.
“Talks are on with Sri Lanka to get rights for Indian companies to build cargo and shipping terminals a ports in Sri Lanka, other than Hambantota that is run by the Chinese," the official said asking not to be named.
The official said talks are at fairly advanced stage and terminal construction projects may soon land with Indian companies.
Query sent to ministry of ports, shipping and waterways, ministry of external affairs and and Sri Lankan high commission in India remained unanswered till the press time.
The Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) late last year signed an agreement with India’s Adani Group to build a brand-new terminal next to a $500-million Chinese-run jetty at the sprawling port in the capital Colombo. More such projects may land with Indian engineering, construction and shipping firms in places like, Galle Port, Oluvil Port. Both the ports Allie on either side of Hambantota International port and fall in line of international shipping route. There are also developments projects at Kankesanthurai port right on the brother tip of Sri Lanka, very close to India and also Trincomalee port on its north eastern coast.
“It is important...because Sri Lanka is a strategically located island. All the countries who want to have some kind of influence in the Indian Ocean region, are looking for some kind of influence in this island. For India it is important that we also need to have some kind of strategic presence, otherwise, other countries will try their best to have their strategic presence. China is very much there. We need to have this kind of strategic presence sometimes," said Gulbin Sultana, Associate Fellow, South Asia Centre, Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA).
Apart from strategic interest, Indian presence in Sri Lankan waters will also provide big business opportunity coming from international shipments moving crossing the ports in the island nation. Indian ships could berth at Sri Lanka to be part of this international traffic and trade. Also, presence of Indian build cargo terminals in Sri Lanka could help the trade in efficient and time bound shipment of international cargo. As India is slightly deviated from the international trade route, presence in the neighbouring country could eliminate the disadvantages.
“The challenge for India to strengthen is strategic foothold in the island nation would come from its people that in the past have not been too supportive of projects undertaken by India. The recent crisis in Sri Lanka May have helped change that sentiment. If that is true, India is in for bigger gains," said another strategic sector expert who did not wish to be named.
The plans to strengthen Indian foothold in the country also comes at a time when Centre has stood with the crisis-ridden country amid its recent economic crisis. On Monday, India handed over 21,000 tonnes of fertilizer to the Sri Lanka. India has supplied essentials worth around $4 billion so far to the country in 2022.
The newly elected Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe also thanked India which he said provided the crisis-hit island nation “a breath of life" in tough times.
