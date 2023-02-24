India moving away from reliance on Russia, but it’ll take time: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said it’s not going to happen overnight.
While the process of moving away from alignment with Russia would not occur "in one fell swoop", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on February 23 that nations like India and South Africa, yet to join the West in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, were likely on a trajectory in that direction.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×