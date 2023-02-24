While the process of moving away from alignment with Russia would not occur "in one fell swoop", US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated on February 23 that nations like India and South Africa, yet to join the West in condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, were likely on a trajectory in that direction.

The West has urged India to cut ties with Moscow in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Because of its historical ties to Moscow and its dependence on oil, India has so far withstood this pressure.

Since the Ukrainian conflict dominated this week's major international stage, India actively promoted the need for diplomacy to settle the conflict and made its opinion on the Kyiv-Moscow dispute known in public. India's position on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict was underlined by Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar, who has stated that India would support the UN Charter and its core principles.

Speaking at the 77th UN General Assembly (UNGA) on September 24, Jaishankar said, "We are often asked whose side we are on. And our answer, each time, is straight and honest. India is on the side of peace and will remain firmly there."

Meanwhile, Blinken has said that India moving away from Russia won’t happen overnight.

"There are countries that have long-standing, decades-long relationships with Russia, with the Soviet Union before, that are challenging to break off in one fell swoop. It's not flipping a light switch, it’s moving an aircraft carrier," Blinken said in an interview with The Atlantic.

Since the Soviet era, Russia has been India's main military supplier. The US has attempted to lure India away from its traditional military supplier in recent years, though. With worries about Russian supply disruptions brought on by the Ukrainian crisis, New Delhi is frantically trying to modernise its primarily Soviet-era fighter jet fleet to increase its air strength.

"India for decades had Russia at the core of providing military equipment to it and its defenses, but what we’ve seen over the last few years is a trajectory away from relying on Russia and moving into partnership with us and other countries," Blinken said on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion.

(With Reuters inputs)