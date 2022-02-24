India mulls alternative routes to evacuate citizens as Ukraine's airspace closes

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) held a series of high-level meetings to put into operation alternative contingency plans as the Ukrainian airspace closed, amid war like situation after the Vladimir Putin-led Russian government announced war on pro-Russian separatist east Ukrainian areas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced military operation on east Ukrainian areas despite severe opposition from NATO and other western superpowers, namely US and Britain.

In the face of conflict, Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights in view of high risk to safety.

In the face of a rapidly changing situation in Ukraine, the Indian Government on Thursday was forming up a contingency plan including alternative routes to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine.

"Contingency plans are being put into operation," said a source

Official confirmed that Ukrainian airspace was closed for civilian aircraft, therefore MEA was trying to evacuate Indian citizens from Ukraine, especially students. According to estimates, over 15,000 Indians are currently staying in Ukraine.

They said additional Russian speaking officials have been sent to the Indian embassy in Kyiv and are being deployed in countries neighbouring Ukraine.

The sources said the Indian embassy in Ukraine is functional and its advisories should be followed carefully.

The sources said India is closely monitoring the "rapidly changing" situation in Ukraine and its immediate priority is to assist the Indian citizen in Ukraine.

"We are closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation. Focus is on safety and security of Indians, particularly students," said a source.

It said the control room set by the Ministry of External Affairs a few days back is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis.

"The government is looking at ways to extend assistance to Indians there," said a source.

It is learnt that a series of meetings are underway to assess the situation and ways to extend assistance to Indians in that country.

The situation in Ukraine deteriorated after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine, triggering serious concerns over the possibility of a full-scale military confrontation between the two countries.

Following Putin's announcement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said an "invasion" could be the beginning of a "big war" in Europe.

