India must focus on rapid economic growth as defence policy: Gautam Bambawale

The real move China made was in summer 2020 when it moved large numbers of troops to the border with India in Eastern Ladakh. This was a clear violation of the many agreements between us on maintenance of peace and tranquility on the border and was an attempt to change the status quo on the ground. The Indian defence forces reacted magnificently. Since then there have been long drawn talks first to disengage including the recent one at PP 15. However, there are still other areas where such disengagement has not yet taken place. The talks have also aimed at de-escalation but with no success. Large numbers of troops continue to be located close to the LAC even during the winter months. Hence, I do not read anything of great significance in the recent disengagement at PP 15. However, we must pay attention to the significance of China’s 2020 moves in Eastern Ladakh. What does that imply? The answer is simple – it implies that China wants to be acknowledged as the super power in Asia. She wants others to accept her superiority in her own backyard. Why does China crave such recognition? As the competition between China and the U.S. expands, it is essential for China to show and be seen as the arbiter of destinies in her backyard which is Asia. Only thereafter, can she challenge the United States in other geographies.

