‘Concessions by India needed for EU FTA’4 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 12:18 AM IST
In an interview, Brendan Ward, made it clear that India and Ireland are not considering a migration and mobility partnership. Ward said Ireland was looking to attract early-stage startups, particularly in the STEM sector, to establish a foothold in Ireland
New Delhi: India will have to make concessions in order to achieve a “deep and comprehensive" free trade agreement with the European Union, said Brendan Ward, Ireland Ambassador to India. In an interview, Ward however, made it clear that India and Ireland are not considering a migration and mobility partnership. Ward said Ireland was looking to attract early-stage startups, particularly in the STEM sector, to establish a foothold in Ireland. Edited excerpts:
