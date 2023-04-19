‘Concessions by India needed for EU FTA’

So, I think the balance of advantage in the FTA is pretty clearly on the side of India. For Ireland, the bulk of our trade with India is actually in the services sector, such as IT services. So, we would see advantages for a few sectors. One area that we would like to see a lot more exports to India would be in the alcoholic or liquor sector. Irish whiskey is a long way behind Scotch in the Indian market, and we would certainly like to see more exports in that area.