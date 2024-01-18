Indian Navy saves ship hit by drone in Gulf of Aden amid Houthi attacks in Red Sea; 9 Indian crew safe
The distress call from MV Genco Picardy was issued late on Wednesday. Navy officials said the merchant vessel with 22 crew, including nine Indians, was attacked by a drone.
The Indian Navy's Guided Missile Destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam reportedly responded to a drone attack distress call in the Gulf of Aden. The distress call was made from a Marshall Islands-flagged merchant vessel (MV) in the Red Sea. The development comes as Yemen's Houthi rebels disrupt commercial shipping trade routes citing solidarity with Palestinians, the latter being under relentless attack from Benjamin Netanyahu's Israel.
According to reports, Yemen-based Houthi rebels attacked a second US-operated vessel in the Red Sea region this week and the US military carried out fresh strikes.
Attacks by the Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea since November have slowed trade between Asia and Europe and alarmed global leader in an escalation of the war between Israel and Palestinian Hamas fighters in Gaza.
The Houthis have claimed that they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians and have threatened to expand attacks to include US ships in response to American and British strikes on the group's positions.
The Houthi movement on Wednesday said its missiles had made a "direct hit" on the US Genco Picardy bulk carrier.
Shipping operator Genco confirmed the attack, and said its vessel was hit by a projectile while it was transiting through the Gulf of Aden with a cargo of phosphate rock.
Genco said there were no injuries to the crew and the ship suffered limited damage to its gangway and was on a course out of the area.
Hours after this US military said its forces had conducted strikes on 14 Houthi missiles that "presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and US Navy ships in the region".
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!