India needs more women workers to be a $5 tn economy: World Bank India chief
6 min read 03 Oct 2023, 11:52 PM IST Gulveen Aulakh
In an interview, Auguste Tano Kouamé spoke of the impact of India’s inclusion in global bond indices and India’s potential growth drivers
India needs to increase the share of women in the workforce to 50% to boost its growth rate and become a $5 trillion economy, World Bank India director Auguste Tano Kouamé said. In an interview, he spoke of the impact of India’s inclusion in global bond indices and India’s potential growth drivers. Edited excerpts:
