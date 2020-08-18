India, Nepal review progress of goodwill development projects

NEW DELHI : India and Nepal on Monday reviewed the status of various development projects supported by New Delhi in the Himalayan nation and decided to speed up their implementation against the backdrop of consistent efforts by China to draw Kathmandu into its sphere of influence with cheap loans and infrastructure projects.

The talks between Indian ambassador to Kathmandu Vinay Kwatra and Nepalese foreign secretary Shanker Das Bairagi followed Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli telephoning his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to greet him on India’s 74th Independence Day on Saturday. The conversation between the two prime ministers was the first high-level contact since May when bilateral ties became stressed after Nepal issued a new map showing several Indian territories within Nepal’s boundaries.

The talks between Indian ambassador to Kathmandu Vinay Kwatra and Nepalese foreign secretary Shanker Das Bairagi followed Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli telephoning his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to greet him on India's 74th Independence Day on Saturday. The conversation between the two prime ministers was the first high-level contact since May when bilateral ties became stressed after Nepal issued a new map showing several Indian territories within Nepal's boundaries.

The discussions between Kwatra and Bairagi were the eighth round of talks under the India-Nepal Oversight Mechanism.

The two sides noted “the progress made in the development projects in the last one year, including reconstruction of 46,301 earthquake damaged houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, the operationalization of Motihari-Amlekhgunj cross-border petroleum products pipeline, the integrated check post at Biratnagar and the high impact community development projects (HICDPs)," said the Indian embassy in Kathmandu in a reference to some projects recently inaugurated jointly by Modi and Oli.

Nepal also noted with appreciation covid-19 related assistance, including the supply of medical equipment by India, the embassy said.

The Nepalese foreign ministry said the meeting discussed the status of implementation of several on-going projects, including the construction of roads in the Terai region, cross-border railway connectivity, the Arun-III hydropower project, and petroleum products pipelines.

“Both sides underlined the need for expediting implementation of the bilateral projects.They agreed to take measures to address problems in the course of implementation," it said.