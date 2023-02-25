India not going to end relations with Russia, hope it can use influence to end Ukraine conflict: US
I don't think they're going to end those relations anytime soon, but we are talking to them about the role they can play in this conflict, Lu added.
US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu expressed the US viewpoint on India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The top US diplomat for the region emphasized that the US doesn't think India is going to end relations with Russia anytime soon and hopes India will use its influence with Russia to end the Ukraine conflict.
