India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday issued an official statement on Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement of investigating "credible allegations" that Indian Government agents was responsible for Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjhar's death in June.

MEA spokesperson Bagchi accused the Canadian government of being prejudiced in dealing with the matter. The Ministry of External Affairs said Canada did not share any specific information with India on the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case.

"Yes, I do think there is a degree of prejudice here. They have made allegations and taken action on them. To us, it seems that these allegations by government of Canada are primarily politically driven", says Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on India-Canada row

MEA spokesperson Bagchi further said, "If you're talking about reputational issues and reputational damage, if there's any country that needs to look at this, I think it is Canada and its growing reputation as a place, as a safe haven for terrorists, for extremists, and for organized crime. And I think that's a country that needs to worry about its international reputation."

India and Canada are embroiled in a diplomatic row over the killing of Nijjar. The row erupted following Trudeau's allegations of a "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of the separatist leader.

Khalistani sepratist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down outside a Sikh cultural centre in Surrey, British Columbia on 18 June.

When asked at a press conference whether New Delhi has apprised its views to its leading allies on the diplomatic row with Canada, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has conveyed its position.

He also said the Indian high commission and consulates in Canada are temporarily unable to process visa applications in view of disruption of work due to security issues.

Meanwhile, India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens because of security threats to its staff in its consulates in Canada, India's foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

"The security situation because of Canadian government's inaction has resulted in disruptions and we have suspended visa applications," Arindam Bagchi, the South Asian country's foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters.

Meanwhile, Indian nationals, students in Canada and those planning on travelling to the country have been advised to exercise caution amid the recent strain in relations between the two countries.

Indian students in Canada have been particularly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.