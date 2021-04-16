OPEN APP
Home >News >World >India opened its arms to the world by providing COVID-19 vaccines: Maldivian FM

Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid Thursday hailed India for providing vaccines to other countries to combat the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was an example of how multilateralism and the idea of a "global village" should function.

Speaking at a session titled 'Beyond Covid: Global Public Health after the Pandemic' at the virtual Raisina Dialogue here, Shahid said the first and the foremost lesson learnt from the pandemic was of the importance of multilateralism and that "we are a global village and can't live in isolation".

TRENDING STORIESSee All

"We need to unite our efforts to face these global challenges. The manner in which the international community came together in the face of the pandemic initially was commendable," he said.

However, Shahid noted that as the pandemic dragged on and the vaccine roll out started, a bit of "fracture in the unity" has been observed in dealing with the challenge.

Lauding India for providing vaccines to other countries, he said India has given hope to the international community by becoming an example of how multilateralism and a global village should function.

"The manner in which India has rolled out its vaccination programme, not only in India itself, but also how it has opened its arms and heart to the world in providing vaccines was commendable and exemplary," said Shahid, who is on a two-day visit to India.

Sri Lanka's Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Namal Rajapaksa and Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam also hailed India for its vaccine rollout and asserted that a human-centric approach in dealing with the pandemic was the need of the hour.

Shahid, Alam and Rajapaksa also emphasized on equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines for smaller countries.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A meeting of Empowered Group 2 (EG2) was held on Thursday to review the availability of essential medical equipment and oxygen.Premium Premium

100 new hospitals to have their own oxygen plant under PM-CARES Fund

2 min read . 06:41 AM IST
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh TopePremium Premium

Maharashtra wants to inoculate up to 7 lakh people daily: Rajesh Tope

1 min read . 06:35 AM IST
The specific helpline 1912 is for Bengaluru city. (ANI Photo)Premium Premium

BBMP launches COVID-19 helpline number for Bengaluru

1 min read . 06:29 AM IST
Pfizer vaccines are seen kept on the table at the Christine E. Lynn Rehabilitation Center in Miami, Florida.Premium Premium

Pfizer CEO: Vaccine third dose 'likely' needed within 12 months

1 min read . 06:24 AM IST

Organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), a think-tank, in partnership with the MEA, Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, and its sixth edition is being held from April 13 to 16. PTI ASK TIR TIR

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout