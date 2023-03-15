India outpaces China in new unicorn creation in 2022: Report

India's venture capital (VC) investments experienced a recalibration in 2022 due to growing macroeconomic uncertainty and recessionary fears, according to the India Venture Capital Report 2023 by Bain & Company and the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA). Deal value in India decreased by 33% from $38.5 billion to $25.7 billion in 2021-22, with the majority of the decline taking place in the second half of the year as macro headwinds intensified. However, early-stage investments saw sustained momentum, resulting in more than 1,600 VC deals in 2022, and a slight expansion in deal volume.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}