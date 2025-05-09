India-Pakistan conflict: New Delhi on High Alert! PAF jet shot down by Indian air defence system | 10 points

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, aftermath of Operation Sindoor, a high alert was sounded in the national capital. Security has been reinforced with additional forces, and police are actively monitoring law and order.

Advertisement

Here are the top ten updates: 1. The national capital is currently on high alert. Earlier on Thursday, visitors at India Gate, the iconic war memorial, were asked to leave and evacuate the area, PTI reported. "This is a standard practice to keep the C Hexagon traffic jam-free. There is nothing new in it. Anyone can come tomorrow and see it," New Delhi Deputy Commissioner Devesh Mahala said. "Police will stay alert and will keep active. Night vigil has been intensified. We will deploy extra force in every sensitive area," a police officer said.

Delhi Police checking vehicles and details of drivers on Mathura Road in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Advertisement

2. Security beefed up across New Delhi with additional forces, including paramilitary personnel, being deployed at key installations. Police sources told PTI that special commissioners of all zones are holding meetings with the deputy commissioners of all 15 districts. "All DCPs are actively monitoring law and order in their areas. They have already briefed their officers like ACPs and SHOs. DCPs are personally monitoring their area and Delhi Police is ready to deal with any kind of situation," a source told PTI.

Read More

Pak reacts 3. Pakistan on Friday rejected reports in the Indian media that it had attacked multiple places in India, saying such claims are "entirely unfounded" and part of a “reckless propaganda campaign”. Such actions only further endanger regional peace, the Foreign Office said in a midnight statement. Advertisement

4. Meanwhile, Amritsar DPRO advised all citizens to stay indoors and away from the windows and keep lights turned off and the window curtains drawn. “There is no need to panic, a siren will blow now and we will pass the message again once it is clear. Our armed forces are on the job, and we need to support them by staying indoors. There is no need to panic,” Amritsar DPRO said.

Amritsar: View of a blackout at the Heritage Street near the Golden Temple premises, amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan, in Amritsar, Punjab, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shiva Sharma) Advertisement

5. "Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today," a defence ministry spokesperson said, as reported by PTI. Military sources told PTI that missiles from Pakistan were also directed at Jammu's Satwari, Samba, RS Pura and Arnia towns and that they were blocked by India's air defence systems.

Over 50 Pak drones ‘neutralised’ 6. “Yesterday night, when Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB), over 50 drones were successfully neutralized during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army Air Defence units in the areas of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot areas. The engagement involved extensive use of L-70 guns, Zu-23mm, Schilka systems, and other advanced counter-UAS equipment, demonstrating the Army’s robust capability to counter aerial threats,” Sources told ANI. Advertisement

7. Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the US has said it is not going to get involved in a war that's “fundamentally none of our business”. While the US cannot control India and Pakistan, it can encourage the two nuclear-armed neighbours to de-escalate, Vice President J D Vance said in a TV interview on Thursday, PTI reported. Advertisement

8. A Pakistani Air Force jet was shot down by Indian air defence systems in the Pathankot sector of Punjab, multiple sources informed ANI on Friday. Official confirmation from the government is still pending, and more details are expected.

9. Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting on Thursday with the Director Generals of all border guarding forces to review the current security situation along India's borders. The meeting centred on assessing the preparedness and readiness of Indian forces following a large-scale drone and missile attack by Pakistan on Indian territories, including Jammu and Rajasthan. The targeted areas comprised Satwari, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and Jaisalmer. All incoming missiles were successfully intercepted by Indian air defense systems, and no significant damage was noted, ANI reported. Advertisement

Jaisalmer: City of Jaisalmer during blackout amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Rajasthan, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Nepal stands together with all in the fight against terrorism.

There is no need to panic, our armed forces are on the job.

10. Nepal on Thursday evening voiced support with "all in the fight against terrorism", reacting to India's “Operation Sindoor.” "Nepal stands together with all in the fight against terrorism. In line with its principled position, Nepal shall not allow any inimical forces to use its soil against its neighbouring countries," the Nepal foreign ministry stated in a release. Advertisement

(With inputs from agencies)