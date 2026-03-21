India, Pakistan, China, and now Japan? Full list of countries whose ships are allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz

Iran is ready to allow Japanese-related ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which the country has closed off for most nations across the world, Kyodo news reported, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
According to the report by the news agency, Tehran is in talks with Tokyo about possibly opening the strait — a vital artery for global oil supply. Araghchi made the revelation in a phone interview to Kyodo on Friday.
Neither Japan nor Iran have officially released a statement confirming this development.
Iran’s de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has sent the world to a global oil supply shock that is being dubbed as the worst in decades, as the Middle East conflict almost enters its fourth week.
Most shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been halted since the beginning of March as the US attacked Iran early this month.
While Iran has argued that the Strait of Hormuz — a waterway for global oil and gas transport that supplies roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil — is open to everyone but the US and its allies, traffic on the route has drastically dropped. According to maritime data firm Lloyd’s List Intelligence cited by The Associated Press, about 90 vessels passed through the strait between 1 and 15 March. Ships have been approved on a case by case basis, as per a report by Al Jazeera.
The 90 ships that passed through the Strait of Hormuz during this time were mostly flagged to India, Pakistan or China, according to the Al Jazeera report. However, the numbers have slowed due to an increased risk of attacks.
Here is a list of countries that have successfully passed their vessels through the Strait of Hormuz as a blanket blockade threatens energy crisis across the globe —
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.