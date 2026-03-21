India, Pakistan, China, and now Japan? Full list of countries whose ships are allowed to pass through Strait of Hormuz

Iran is ready to allow Japanese-related ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which the country has closed off for most nations across the world, Kyodo news reported, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to the report by the news agency, Tehran is in talks with Tokyo about possibly opening the strait — a vital artery for global oil supply. Araghchi made the revelation in a phone interview to Kyodo on Friday.

Neither Japan nor Iran have officially released a statement confirming this development.

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Iran’s de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has sent the world to a global oil supply shock that is being dubbed as the worst in decades, as the Middle East conflict almost enters its fourth week.

Most shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has been halted since the beginning of March as the US attacked Iran early this month.

Strait of Hormuz traffic drops drastically While Iran has argued that the Strait of Hormuz — a waterway for global oil and gas transport that supplies roughly one-fifth of the world’s crude oil — is open to everyone but the US and its allies, traffic on the route has drastically dropped. According to maritime data firm Lloyd’s List Intelligence cited by The Associated Press, about 90 vessels passed through the strait between 1 and 15 March. Ships have been approved on a case by case basis, as per a report by Al Jazeera.

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The 90 ships that passed through the Strait of Hormuz during this time were mostly flagged to India, Pakistan or China, according to the Al Jazeera report. However, the numbers have slowed due to an increased risk of attacks.

Also Read | How Yuan Payments For Oil Passage Through Strait of Hormuz Can Harm US Dollar |

Which countries are allowed to use Strait of Hormuz? Here is a list of countries that have successfully passed their vessels through the Strait of Hormuz as a blanket blockade threatens energy crisis across the globe —

India: Two Indian-flagged tankers carrying liquefied petroleum gas bound for ports in western India have already been allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian authorities, with Iran’s ambassador to India Mohammad ⁠Fathali and Rajesh Kumar Sinha, special secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, confirming the news separately. On 12 March, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, officials said they began talks on 24 ships, then stranded to the west of Hormuz. According to a new Reuters report on Saturday, two more Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas tankers are preparing to sail through the Strait of Hormuz in coming days. The Indian-flagged LPG tankers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant, which are anchored ​near the United Arab Emirates hub of Sharjah within the Gulf, broadcast that they were preparing for a voyage, ‌MarineTraffic ⁠ship-tracking data showed on Friday.

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Also Read | India taps Iran for safe passage of six LPG, two oil vessels via Hormuz strait

Pakistan: Pakistan is one of the few countries whose vessels are being allowed by Iran to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. A Pakistani-flagged oil tanker, Karachi, successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz on 15 March, Bloomberg News reported. Data showed that the vessel sailing along the Iranian side of ‌the strait ⁠before turning east toward Pakistan.

Pakistan is one of the few countries whose vessels are being allowed by Iran to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. A Pakistani-flagged oil tanker, Karachi, successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz on 15 March, Bloomberg News reported. Data showed that the vessel sailing along the Iranian side of ‌the strait ⁠before turning east toward Pakistan. China: Iran has largely avoided attacking ships with flags of China at the Strait of Hormuz. Dozens of vessels broadcasting AIS for China are being allowed to pass through the waterway, according to a report by CNBC, which said that it indicates an unofficial green signal for the east Asian country. More than one-fifth of the 89 vessels that passed through the strait till 15 Mach were believed to be Iran-affiliated, while Chinese and Greece affiliated ships are among the rest

Iran has largely avoided attacking ships with flags of China at the Strait of Hormuz. Dozens of vessels broadcasting AIS for China are being allowed to pass through the waterway, according to a report by CNBC, which said that it indicates an unofficial green signal for the east Asian country. More than one-fifth of the 89 vessels that passed through the strait till 15 Mach were believed to be Iran-affiliated, while Chinese and Greece affiliated ships are among the rest Turkey: A Turkish-flagged ship that was waiting in the Iranian waters was given the green signal to use the Strait of Hormuz after authorities received permission from Tehran, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said recently. “Fifteen ships [with Turkish owners] were there. We obtained permission from the Iranian authorities for one of them that had used an Iranian port, and it passed,” Uraloglu said.

A Turkish-flagged ship that was waiting in the Iranian waters was given the green signal to use the Strait of Hormuz after authorities received permission from Tehran, Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said recently. “Fifteen ships [with Turkish owners] were there. We obtained permission from the Iranian authorities for one of them that had used an Iranian port, and it passed,” Uraloglu said. Japan: While no Japanese ship has passed through the Strait of Hormuz yet, reports suggest that Iran is ready to allow the country to use the waterway to move its vessels.

While no Japanese ship has passed through the Strait of Hormuz yet, reports suggest that Iran is ready to allow the country to use the waterway to move its vessels. France and Italy: A Financial Times report citing officials in the know suggested that France and Italy have requested talks with Iran about letting their ships pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in