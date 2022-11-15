The United Nations on Tuesday revealed that the world population has reached 8 billion mark. India is the largest contributor to the milestone, having added 177 million people, the United Nations said.
The UN also noted that China, which added 73 million people, the projection is its contribution to the next billion in the global population is to be in the negative. This means the most populous country would now contribute in negative to the world population.
Interestingly, the UN's World Population Prospects 2022 report has also specified tat eight countries will be the biggest contributors in the next billion mark population rise. This includes India, Pakistan, Egypt, Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Philippines, and Tanzania.
According to a report by Bloomberg, half of the population still lives in just seven countries: China, India, the US, Indonesia, Pakistan, Nigeria and Brazil.
While the world's population will continue to grow to around 10.4 billion in the 2080s, the overall rate of growth is slowing down, the UNFPA report said.
The UN warned that India may soon surpass China to become the most populated country in the world. However, the UN also stated that the population growth in India is stablising than understood previously.
"The good news is that India's population growth appears to be stabilising. The Total Fertility Rate — more or less the average number of children born per woman — has declined from 2.2 to 2.0 at the national level," the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said.
Population growth has become increasingly concentrated among the world's poorest countries, most of which are in sub-Saharan Africa.
Against this backdrop, the global community must ensure that all countries, regardless of whether their populations are growing or shrinking, are equipped to provide good quality of life to their people and can lift up and empower their most marginalised sections, the UN said.
According to the report, the global life expectancy is 72.8 years as of 2019, an increase of nearly nine years since 1990. Current projections believe the life expectancy could be 77.2 years by 2050, the report said adding that it could take 15 years to reach the nine- billion mark.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had earlier said, "This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognise our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates."
The UN Population Fund (UNFPA), in a special graphic to mark the global population reaching eight billion, said Asia and Africa has driven much of this growth is expected to drive the next billion by 2037, while Europe's contribution will be negative due to declining population.
