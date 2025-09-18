Subscribe

India, Pakistan named as 'major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries' by Donald Trump

Trump named 23 nations, such as India and Pakistan, as significant drug transit or production areas, warning of the dangers posed by narcotics to U.S. citizens. The trafficking of illicit drugs has led to a public health crisis, particularly among Americans aged 18 to 44.

Livemint
Updated18 Sep 2025, 08:57 AM IST
Advertisement
U.S. President Donald Trump has identified India, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan as major drug transit or illicit drug-producing countries. (HT Photo)
U.S. President Donald Trump has identified India, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan as major drug transit or illicit drug-producing countries. (HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

U.S. President Donald Trump has listed India, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan among 23 countries identified as “major drug transit or major illicit drug producing nations.”

Advertisement

He warned that the production and movement of narcotics and precursor chemicals from these countries pose a serious threat to the safety of the United States and its citizens.

What other countries are listed as “major drug transit” or “major illicit drug producing”?

following countries as major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries: Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

Transnational organised crime’s trafficking of fentanyl and other deadly illicit drugs into the United States has created a national emergency, including a public health crisis in the United States that remains the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 44, the release said.

Advertisement

(This is a breaking news)

 
 
India
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsWorldIndia, Pakistan named as 'major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries' by Donald Trump
Read Next Story