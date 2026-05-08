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A year after Operation Sindoor, China admits helping Pakistan's air force during confrontation with India: Report

For the first time, China has confirmed that it assisted Pakistan by providing on-site technical support during its war with India last year.

Swati Gandhi
Published8 May 2026, 08:52 PM IST
A file image of the Rafale aircraft
A file image of the Rafale aircraft(PTI)
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For the first time, China has confirmed that it assisted Pakistan by providing on-site technical support during its war with India last year, the South China Morning Post reported Friday.

According to the report, during the conflict, a Chinese-made fighter shot down at least one of India’s French-made fighters.

In an interview with China's state broadcaster CCTV, Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China’s (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, a key developer of China’s advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle design, said that he had provided technical support to Pakistan during the four-day war last May.

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What did the Chinese engineer reveal?

Zhang said: “At the support base, we frequently heard the roar of fighter jets taking off and the constant wail of air-raid sirens. By late morning, in May, the temperature was already approaching 50 degrees Celsius [122 degrees Fahrenheit]. It was a real ordeal for us, both mentally and physically.”

He added that what drove his team was the "desire to do an even better job with on‑site support” and to ensure their equipment could “truly perform at its full combat potential."

Zhang went on to say that this wasn't just a recognition of the J-10CE, but was also a testament to the deep bond we formed through working side by side.

Another employee from the Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, Xu Da, who also provided on-site support to Islamabad, compared the fighter jet to a "child" and added, "We nurtured it, cared for it, and finally handed it over to the user. And now, it was facing a major test."

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The engineers' comments were the first confirmation that Chinese personnel had played a role in the four-day military confrontation between India and Pakistan, after New Delhi launched Operation Sindoor, in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 people were killed, mostly tourists.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

ChinaIndiaTechnical SupportOperation Sindoor
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