Live Updates

India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Over 50 Pak drones shot down by Indian air defence system across LoC

  • India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: The Indian Army stated that Pakistani troops resorted to numerous ceasefire violations on Thursday night. This attack followed India's 'Operation Sindoor,' which took place on May 7. Get all the India-Pak Live Updates here on LiveMint.

Livemint
Updated9 May 2025, 09:02 AM IST
India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Men are seen through windowpanes of a residential house damaged by a cross-border shelling in Gingal village near the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan. REUTERS/Stringer
India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Men are seen through windowpanes of a residential house damaged by a cross-border shelling in Gingal village near the Line of Control (LoC) between India and Pakistan. REUTERS/Stringer (REUTERS)

India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: The Indian Army shot down over 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Borders (IB) on Wednesday night, according to sources confirming to ANI.

The operation was initiated after Pakistan made unsuccessful attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory at various locations. The Indian Army Air Defence units responded swiftly, targeting the drones in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

"Yesterday night, when Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB), over 50 drones were successfully neutralised during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army Air Defence units in the areas of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot areas," sources told ANI.

Amit Shah reviews border, and airport security with top officials

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held discussions with the Director Generals of all border guarding forces to review the current security situation along India's borders, ANI reported.

Moreover, Shah also spoke with the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to evaluate airport security measures across the country.

Get all the latest updates on the India-Pakistan conflict on LiveMint!

 

Key Events

09 May 2025, 08:52 AM IST
Follow updates here:
09 May 2025, 09:02 AM IST

India Pakistan LIVE Updates: 'If needed, we common people will work alongside the Army,' says a local | Watch

Rajasthan | A local says, "...India is precise and strong when it is about its security and safety. If needed, we common people will work alongside the Army."

Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in border areas last night.

09 May 2025, 08:52 AM IST

India Pakistan LIVE Updates: ‘Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations,’ says Indian Army

Sharing details regarding shelling on Thursday, the Indian Army informed on X, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs.”

09 May 2025, 08:47 AM IST

India Pakistan LIVE Updates: Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam gate at Chenab River opened

A gate at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam on the Chenab River in Ramban has now been opened, reported ANI, citing visuals from the location. 

09 May 2025, 08:40 AM IST

India Pakistan LIVE Updates: Schools closed in Leh

On Friday, the Leh administration announced that all schools will remain closed on May 9 and 10 due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, PTI reported.

09 May 2025, 08:34 AM IST

India Pakistan LIVE Updates: Srinagar Police takes action against online provocation

India Pakistan LIVE Updates: Srinagar Police has filed cases against individuals allegedly spreading false and provocative information on social media amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, reported ANI.

09 May 2025, 08:18 AM IST

India Pakistan LIVE Updates: Over 50 Pakistani drones shot down by Indian air defence array across LoC, IB: Sources

 

The Indian Army shot down more than 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB) on Wednesday night, sources confirmed to ANI.

Stay updated with the latest developments on Operation Sindoor and India-Pakistan conflict . Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!

Business NewsNewsWorldIndia Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Over 50 Pak drones shot down by Indian air defence system across LoC
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.