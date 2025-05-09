India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Over 50 Pak drones shot down by Indian air defence system across LoC

India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: The Indian Army shot down over 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Borders (IB) on Wednesday night, according to sources confirming to ANI.
The operation was initiated after Pakistan made unsuccessful attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory at various locations. The Indian Army Air Defence units responded swiftly, targeting the drones in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.
"Yesterday night, when Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB), over 50 drones were successfully neutralised during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army Air Defence units in the areas of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot areas," sources told ANI.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held discussions with the Director Generals of all border guarding forces to review the current security situation along India's borders, ANI reported.
Moreover, Shah also spoke with the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to evaluate airport security measures across the country.
Get all the latest updates on the India-Pakistan conflict on LiveMint!
Rajasthan | A local says, "...India is precise and strong when it is about its security and safety. If needed, we common people will work alongside the Army."
Pakistani drones were intercepted by Indian air defence in border areas last night.
Sharing details regarding shelling on Thursday, the Indian Army informed on X, “Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous cease fire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. The drone attacks were effectively repulsed and befitting reply was given to the CFVs.”
A gate at the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project Dam on the Chenab River in Ramban has now been opened, reported ANI, citing visuals from the location.
On Friday, the Leh administration announced that all schools will remain closed on May 9 and 10 due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, PTI reported.