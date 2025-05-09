India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: Over 50 Pak drones shot down by Indian air defence system across LoC

India Pakistan News LIVE Updates: The Indian Army shot down over 50 Pakistani drones during a large-scale counter-drone operation along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Borders (IB) on Wednesday night, according to sources confirming to ANI.

The operation was initiated after Pakistan made unsuccessful attempts to send multiple swarm drones into Indian territory at various locations. The Indian Army Air Defence units responded swiftly, targeting the drones in areas including Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot.

"Yesterday night, when Pakistan made failed attempts to send swarm drones all across various places along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Borders (IB), over 50 drones were successfully neutralised during a large-scale counter-drone operation conducted by Indian Army Air Defence units in the areas of Udhampur, Samba, Jammu, Akhnoor, Nagrota, and Pathankot areas," sources told ANI.

Amit Shah reviews border, and airport security with top officials

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held discussions with the Director Generals of all border guarding forces to review the current security situation along India's borders, ANI reported.

Moreover, Shah also spoke with the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to evaluate airport security measures across the country.

Get all the latest updates on the India-Pakistan conflict on LiveMint!