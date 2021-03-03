India, Philippines sign agreement for potential supply of BrahMos cruise missile

Philippine Defence Undersecretary Raymund Elefante and Indian Ambassador Shambu Kumaran signed an implementing agreement on Tuesday (March 2) at Camp Aguinaldo, headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, according to the Philippine Department of National Defence on Facebook, the Straits Times report said. The agreement involved the procurement of defence material and equipment by the Philippines from India, it said describing India as “an emerging superpower rival of China in Asia."

