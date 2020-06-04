India pledges $15 million to international vaccine alliance GAVI

The Prime Minister said GAVI is not just a global alliance but also a symbol of global solidarity and a reminder of that by helping others we can also help ourselves. “India has a vast population and limited health facilities and that it understands the importance of immunization," Modi said adding that one of the first programmes launched by his government was Mission Indradhanush, which aims to ensure full vaccination of the country’s children and pregnant women, including those in the remote parts of the vast nation.