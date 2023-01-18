India pledges 'strong support' for Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan: Report

India has told the International Monetary Fund that it strongly supports Sri Lanka's debt restructuring plan as the island nation seeks a $2.9 billion loan from the global agency, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
"We hereby confirm our strong support for Sri Lanka's prospective (loan) program and commit to supporting Sri Lanka with financing/debt relief consistent with restoring Sri Lanka's public debt sustainability," wrote Indian finance ministry official Rajat Kumar Mishra to the IMF chief.
According to Bloomberg, Sri Lanka’s debt negotiations with China and India 'are successful,' according to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, thus bringing the bankrupt nation closer to clearing a major hurdle to unlock $2.9 billion from the International Monetary Fund.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe who is also finance minister, spoke before the parliament Tuesday, without providing details.
Before that, a person with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg News that India formally notified that it would support Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring plan late Monday.
Sri Lanka still needs similar assurances from China, Japan and so-called Paris Club members before the IMF board can approve the loan program. Sri Lanka concluded debt restructuring talks with Japan, Wickremesinghe said last week, without sharing details.
A delegation from China is scheduled to be in Sri Lanka through January 18 and Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to visit from January 19 ahead of the island nation celebrating 75 years of Independence .
Until recently, debt negotiations yielded little progress since Sri Lanka defaulted in May, with creditors bickering on the size of losses they are willing to accept and whether local debt should be included in the restructuring.
Sri Lanka’s end-2022 target for IMF board approval has already been missed.
The IMF bailout will help Sri Lanka whcih needs funds to continue helping its economy that has fallen deeper into recession amid high inflation and elevated borrowing costs. While the government has made some progress, with basic goods like food and fuel becoming more available in the past months, Sri Lanka is still is a long way from recovery. It has relied on repurposed funds from multilateral lenders and aid from friendly nations for relief.
(with inputs from agencies)
