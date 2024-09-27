India ‘strongly deplores’ act of vandalism to BAPS temple in US, calls for ‘immediate action’

India has “strongly deplored” the vandalism of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan temple in Sacramento, California, which occurred on September 24.

Consulate General of India in San Francisco wrote in a post on X, “The Consulate General of India, San Francisco strongly deplores the act of vandalism which took place on September 24th night at @BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California. @cgisfo has taken up the matter with local authorities to take immediate action against those responsible.”

In a post on X, BAPS Public Affairs said, “Less than 10 days after the desecration of the @BAPS Mandir in New York, our Mandir in the Sacramento, CA area was desecrated last night with anti-Hindu hate: “Hindus go back!” We stand united against hate with prayers for peace.”

Earlier on Thursday, Radharaman Das, Vice President of the Kolkata International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), described the vandalism of the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Temple in Sacramento, California, as “unfortunate.”

As reported by ANI, he expressed hope that law enforcement authorities would take strict action against those responsible. Das also voiced his deep concern about the rising attacks on Hindu temples globally, including in the United States, where religious freedom is a fundamental right.

“Not only in America, there have been attacks on the Hindu places of worship throughout the world. The attack on the Swaminarayan temple is unfortunate. In a country like America, which professes that they give everyone the right to practice their religion, we can see that such incidents are happening there also,” Das told ANI.

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento was vandalised by unknown miscreants on September 25, just days after a similar incident at the BAPS Mandir in New York. Graffiti with anti-Hindu messages such as “Hindus go back” alarmed the local Hindu community. In response, the community vowed to stand united against hate. The BAPS Public Affairs team stated on X, “We stand united against hate with prayers for peace.”

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed the vandalism and noted that vandals had also cut water lines at the property. Ami Bera, US Representative for California's 6th District, condemned the act, stating, “There is no place for religious bigotry and hatred in Sacramento County.” The Hindu American Foundation thanked Bera for addressing the hate crime, calling it “an anti-Hindu hate crime.”

On September 17, just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, the BAPS temple in Melville, New York, was defaced with offensive graffiti. Additionally, in July, a BAPS temple in Edmonton, Canada, was also vandalised.