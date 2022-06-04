India proposes options for permanent solution on food security at WTO

According to the joint proposal, the public stockholding programmes for food security purposes should be allowed and considered to be in compliance with the WTO rules if a set of conditions are met. The conditions include, the stocks acquired under public stockholding programme should not distort trade or adversely affect food security of other members. Besides, members shall endeavour not to export from acquired stocks, except for the purposes of international food aid, or for non-commercial humanitarian purposes, or when requested by Net Food-Importing Developing Countries and least developed countries in the same geographic region or in any other region, or any member facing food shortages and higher food inflation during international food crisis.

