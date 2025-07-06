India pushes Global South priorities in Brics talks with Brazil, Russia

New Delhi: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reaffirmed India’s commitment to advancing Global South priorities, deepening strategic ties, and fostering greater cooperation within the Brics grouping.

Sitharaman held bilateral discussions with her Brazilian and Russian counterparts on the sidelines of the Brics finance ministers and central bank governors meeting in Rio de Janeiro, the ministry of finance said in a post on X on Sunday.

In her meeting with Fernando Haddad, minister of finance of Brazil, Sitharaman “endorsed Brazil’s leadership during its Brics chairship and reiterated India’s support for the group’s expansion and efforts toward a multipolar global order,” according to the post.

“The two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest, including, South-South cooperation, amplifying the voice of the Global South, #COP30 and climate finance issues, and engagement in regional and global forums such as the United Nations, G20, BRICS, WTO (World Trade Organization) and IBSA (India, Brazil and South Africa Dialogue Forum),” it added.

India supports the agenda and priorities set by Brazil, and hopes to carry forward the outcome-oriented cooperation when India takes over the chairship in January 2026, said the Indian finance minister on X.

India and Brazil, as strategic partners, share warm and cordial ties spanning multiple sectors, and are cooperating closely to further strengthen the strategic partnership, Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman also met Russian finance minister Anton Siluanov.

The two leaders discussed India-Russia's long-standing partnership and Sitharman also expressed gratitude for the support extended by Russian President Vladimir Putin after the Pahalgam terror attack, the finance ministry said.

“The Union Finance Minister observed that India and Russia enjoy exemplary levels of mutual trust and understanding and our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains resilient and steadfast,” it added.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman also congratulated Russia for its successful chairship of the Brics in 2024. India will continue to leverage the Brics platform to build South-South cooperation in areas of common interest, she said.

“The two sides also discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including cooperation in the financial sector, along with matters related to NDB,” the finance ministry said.

The NDB, formerly the BRICS Development Bank, was established in 2014 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to mobilize funding for infrastructure and sustainable development projects.