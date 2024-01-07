India raises concern over Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna's derogatory remarks against PM Modi
India raises concern over Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna's derogatory remarks against PM Modi
India on Sunday raised concerns over the recent derogatory remarks by Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sources have claimed that the India High Commissioner in Male has taken up the matter with the government of Maldives. The development comes as Maldives government distanced itself from the