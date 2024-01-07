Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  India raises concern over Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna's derogatory remarks against PM Modi

India raises concern over Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna's derogatory remarks against PM Modi

Livemint

  • India raises concern over Maldives Minister Mariyam Shiuna's derogatory remarks against PM Modi

PM Modi

India on Sunday raised concerns over the recent derogatory remarks by Maldives Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment Mariyam Shiuna against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The sources have claimed that the India High Commissioner in Male has taken up the matter with the government of Maldives. The development comes as Maldives government distanced itself from the

More to come…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.