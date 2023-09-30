India raises concern with UK foreign office as envoy denied entry into Scotland gurdwara: Top points
The incident took place amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
With India's High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami prevented from entering a gurdwara in Scotland, the government has raised the issue with the United Kingdom foreign office and the police, reported news agency ANI citing sources.
