With India's High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami prevented from entering a gurdwara in Scotland, the government has raised the issue with the United Kingdom foreign office and the police, reported news agency ANI citing sources.

According to the report, a purported video posted on the Instagram channel of ‘Sikh Youth UK’ a man -- reportedly a pro-Khalistani activist -- blocked Doraiswami from entering the Glasgow gurdwara located on Albert Drive.

This incident took place amid the diplomatic row between India and Canada over the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Here's the Instagram video:

Here are the top 10 points: 1) Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami was prevented from entering the Glasgow gurdwara on Albert Drive in Scotland by an alleged pro-Khalistani activist.

2) The purported video of the same was uploaded on Instagram -- ‘Sikh Youth UK’ -- on 29 September.

3) The Indian government has raised the issue with the United Kingdom foreign office and the police.

4) As per the video, there is an ongoing ban on Indian officials coming to their Gurdwara in their official capacity. So a Sikh young man could be seen confronting Doraiswami and removing him from the Gurdwara premises.

5) The media report says Doraiswami had a meeting planned with the Gurdwara committee of the Glasgow Gurdwara.

6) Meanwhile, BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the incident. He said, "I strongly condemn this (that Vikram Doraiswami was allegedly stopped from entering a gurdwara in Scotland). Anyone from any religion or community can come here (gurdwara). We are not that religion that believes in violence instead we are among those who are saviors of humanity. Sikhs are the saviors. PM Modi has praised the work of our community. Sikhs are represented everywhere in the world. The safest place for the Sikhs in the world is in India…."

7) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has also condemned the action. SGPC General Secretary Grewal said that the UK Envoy should not have been stopped from entering the gurdwara and that gurdwaras are for every religion.

8) The UK incident comes amid a growing strain in India-Canada ties following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations regarding the Indian government’s involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

9) India, meanwhile, has outrightly rejected the claims, calling it 'absurd' and 'motivated'.

10) Canada has yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Najjar.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

