India reacts to China supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, says ‘it's for responsible nations to reflect’

India on Tuesday said that reports of China supporting Pakistan during Operation Sindoor corroborate what was known earlier and it is for nations that consider themselves responsible to reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their standing.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated this while responding to a question on Chinese official media reports that admitted to Beijing providing technical support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor carried out by India in May 2025 to avenge the Pahalgam terror attacks.

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"We have seen these reports that corroborate what was known earlier. Operation Sindoor was a precise, targeted and calibrated response to the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, aimed at destroying state-sponsored terrorist infrastructure operating out of Pakistan and at its behest," Jaiswal said at the press briefing.

"It is for nations who consider themselves responsible to reflect whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing," he said.

What did China say? According to the South China Morning Post, China has confirmed that it assisted Pakistan by providing on-site technical support during its war with India last year. According to the report, during the conflict, a Chinese-made fighter shot down at least one of India’s French-made fighter jets.

In an interview with China's state broadcaster CCTV, Zhang Heng, an engineer from the Aviation Industry Corporation of China’s (AVIC) Chengdu Aircraft Design and Research Institute, a key developer of China’s advanced fighter aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicle design, said that he had provided technical support to Pakistan during the four-day war last May.

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Zhang said: “At the support base, we frequently heard the roar of fighter jets taking off and the constant wail of air-raid sirens. By late morning, in May, the temperature was already approaching 50 degrees Celsius [122 degrees Fahrenheit]. It was a real ordeal for us, both mentally and physically.”

He added that what drove his team was the "desire to do an even better job with on‑site support” and to ensure their equipment could “truly perform at its full combat potential."

Also Read | All 3 terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack killed: Amit Shah in LS

India ready to quell any cross-border misadventure: Navy chief designate Swaminathan Indian Navy chief designate Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has said the country has been a victim of terrorism for several years, and asserted that it remains prepared to counter and quell any "misadventure" from across the border, PTI reported.

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Operation Sindoor was targeted specifically at terrorists and terrorist camps that participated in a very dastardly incident in Pahalgam in 2025, said Swaminathan, the Flag Officer, Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

The country cannot accept terrorist activities in the country, especially when they come from foreign soil, he asserted at an event organised by the Bramha Research Foundation, a think tank, in Mumbai on Monday.

“Anybody who is sensible in the world knows the misadventure does not come anywhere or anytime from India. India has always been in a responding kind of mode. The misadventure comes from across the border. People can say what they want, but as far as we are concerned, India will remain prepared and if any misadventure comes from that side we are actually ready to quell it,” Swaminathan said.

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(With inputs from PTI)

About the Author Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both glob...Read More ✕ Mausam Jha Mausam Jha is a journalist who focuses on world affairs and politics. She provides clear, informative reporting with a good understanding of both global events and their local impact.



Her clear, accessible reporting on political and international issues makes her a trusted source of news and analysis.



For the past three years, Mausam has worked with Mint, covering national politics, IR—including elections—and global affairs.

Before joining her current role, she gained experience working with The Statesman, ANI, and Financial Express, where she honed her skills in political and international news.



She has consistently tracked key electoral battles, including US elections, Japan elections, policy debates, and strategic affairs, explaining how global currents, from great power competition to regional conflicts



Beyond journalism, Mausam has a deep engagement with international relations, diplomacy, war studies, terrorism, political history, and political theory. She is particularly interested in the intersection of statecraft and society on how governance, ideology, and institutions shape lived realities, and how politics shape today's world order.



An avid reader of classical literature and political thought, she constantly explores the connections between historical ideas and contemporary policy challenges.