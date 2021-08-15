Contingency plans are in place to evacuate hundreds of Indian officials and citizens from Kabul if situation deteriorates in the Afghan capital. The city has been gripped by fear and panic as Taliban forces entered its outskirts on Sunday.

While there has been no apparent attack on Kabul, sound of sporadic gunfire was heard in the city. Authorities have asserted on Twitter that the situation is under control in the city. Reports suggest that Taliban forces have entered Kabul and are now awaiting a peaceful transfer of power.

However, India is ready for any contingency and will not put the lives of its staffers at the Indian embassy and Indian citizens in Kabul at any risk, government sources privy to related developments told news agency PTI. Plans have already been finalised in case they require emergency evacuation, they further added.

"The government is closely monitoring the fast-paced developments in Afghanistan. We will not put the lives of our staff at the Indian embassy in Kabul at any risk," the agency quoted a government source as saying.

A fleet of the C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force has been kept on standby to carry out emergency evacuation missions, if needed, PTI further reported.

On specifically when Indian embassy staffers and citizens in Kabul will be evacuated, government sources told the agency that a decision in this regard will be taken on the basis of on the ground situation.

Over the last few days, Taliban fighters have swept through most parts of Afghanistan after US pulled its forces out of the region. The militants have seized control of around 25 of the 34 provincial capitals, including major cities such as Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif and Jalalabad.

It said the Afghan security forces are working with their international partners to ensure the security of Kabul. The city has not been attacked yet and the situation is under control, stated Afghan Presidential Palace.

"Kabul has not been attacked. The country's security and defence forces are working together with international partners to ensure the security of the city and the situation is under control," the statement in Pashto said.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani talked to security officials over telephone to discuss the security of the citizens in Kabul, it said.

The BBC reported from Kabul, quoting the country's acting interior minister, that a peaceful transfer of power to the transitional government is being prepared.

As the situation deteriorated in Kabul, the United States and the embassies of several other countries began evacuating their staff from the Afghan city.

